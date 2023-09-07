With an average draft position that ranks him 78th at his position (614th overall), Nick Mullens has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 11.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 58th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Minnesota Vikings QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Nick Mullens Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.76 14.35 - Overall Rank 397 468 614 Position Rank 56 58 78

Nick Mullens 2022 Stats

Mullens completed 84% of his passes, for 224 yards and one TD, last season.

Mullens accumulated 6.3 fantasy points -- 4-of-4 (100%), 57 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers).

In Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Mullens finished with a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 1-of-1 (100%), -3 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Nick Mullens 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 9 @Commanders -0.1 1-for-1 -3 0 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2.2 5-for-7 54 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 6.3 4-for-4 57 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 3.4 11-for-13 116 0 1 0

