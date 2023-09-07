Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 119 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on September 7 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in two of 79 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has an RBI in 20 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

In 32.9% of his games this season (26 of 79), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .262 AVG .276 .321 OBP .317 .357 SLG .362 7 XBH 10 2 HR 0 11 RBI 16 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings