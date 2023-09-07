Kirk Cousins, who is currently the 12th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (89th overall), posted 291.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him eighth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Minnesota Vikings QB.

Is Cousins on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Kirk Cousins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 291.58 284.88 - Overall Rank 8 10 89 Position Rank 8 10 12

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kirk Cousins 2022 Stats

Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% (424-for-643), with 29 TDs and 14 INTs last season.

He also had 97 rushing yards on 31 carries and two TDs (5.7 yards per game).

In his best game last year -- Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Cousins accumulated 32.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 34-of-54 (63%), 460 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.

In Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, Cousins finished with a season-low 2.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12-of-23 (52.2%), 105 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Rep Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kirk Cousins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 19.1 23-for-32 277 2 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8.8 27-for-46 221 1 3 0 Week 3 Lions 18.3 24-for-41 260 2 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 12.9 25-for-38 273 1 1 0 Week 5 Bears 22.2 32-for-41 296 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 16.5 20-for-30 175 2 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 23.5 24-for-36 232 2 0 1 Week 9 @Commanders 16.4 22-for-40 265 2 1 0 Week 10 @Bills 15.5 30-for-50 357 1 2 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2.2 12-for-23 105 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 21.9 30-for-37 299 3 1 0 Week 13 Jets 11.8 21-for-35 173 1 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 25.0 31-for-41 425 2 0 0 Week 15 Colts 32.4 34-for-54 460 4 2 0 Week 16 Giants 24.2 34-for-48 299 3 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 7.9 18-for-31 205 1 3 0 Week 18 @Bears 13.0 17-for-20 225 1 0 0 Wild Card Giants 24.8 31-for-39 273 2 0 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.