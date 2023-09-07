After collecting 11.4 fantasy points last season (78th among TEs), Josiah Deguara has an ADP of 549th overall (67th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Josiah Deguara Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.40 22.25 - Overall Rank 401 386 549 Position Rank 74 60 67

Josiah Deguara 2022 Stats

Deguara's stat line last year: 13 catches, 114 receiving yards, 6.7 yards per game (on 15 targets).

In his best game last season, Deguara picked up 4.1 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 41 yards. That was in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

Josiah Deguara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 2.8 2 2 28 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Giants 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 6 Jets 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 8 @Bills 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 9 @Lions 4.1 5 5 41 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 17 Vikings 0.4 1 1 4 0

