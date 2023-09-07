Following a campaign in which he recorded 11.7 fantasy points (59th among QBs), the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love is being drafted as the 23rd quarterback off the board this summer (143rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Jordan Love Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.70 231.91 - Overall Rank 398 23 143 Position Rank 57 23 23

Jordan Love 2022 Stats

Love completed 66.7% of his passes, for 195 yards and one TD, last season.

In Week 12 last year versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Love posted a season-best 8.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 6-of-9 (66.7%), 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Love ended up with 0.3 fantasy points -- 2-of-4 (50%), 8 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Jordan Love 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 2.6 4-for-5 65 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.3 2-for-4 8 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 8.5 6-for-9 113 1 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 0.3 2-for-3 9 0 0 0

