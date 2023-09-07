The Chicago Cubs (76-64) and Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the Giants, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Rockies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs' Assad (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed seven hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 2.69 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .224.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Assad has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

