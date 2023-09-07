Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks on September 7, 2023
Player props are available for Cody Bellinger and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Assad Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Javier Assad (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Assad has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|8.0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 27
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 134 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .321/.365/.555 on the year.
- Bellinger has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 152 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.341/.391 so far this year.
- Hoerner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double and a walk.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 40 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .282/.364/.524 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 6
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 137 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .273/.349/.524 slash line on the year.
- Walker has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
