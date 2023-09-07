How to Watch the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
Ryne Nelson will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 170 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .420.
- The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Chicago has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (716 total runs).
- The Cubs are seventh in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad (3-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.
- Assad is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Assad will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 frames per outing).
- He has had 11 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|W 15-7
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carson Spiers
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Ryan Walker
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Alex Wood
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ryne Nelson
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
