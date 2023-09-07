Ryne Nelson will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 170 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (716 total runs).

The Cubs are seventh in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad (3-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.

Assad is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Assad will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 frames per outing).

He has had 11 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen

