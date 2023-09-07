A.J. Dillon 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 139.6 fantasy points last season (23rd among RBs), A.J. Dillon has an ADP of 91st overall (31st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.
A.J. Dillon Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|139.60
|136.90
|-
|Overall Rank
|72
|79
|91
|Position Rank
|23
|29
|31
A.J. Dillon 2022 Stats
- Dillon collected 770 rushing yards on 186 carries (45.3 ypg) last season (with seven rushing TDs).
- Dillon accumulated 19.1 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 35 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams.
- In Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, Dillon put up a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 4 carries, 15 yards.
A.J. Dillon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|15.1
|10
|45
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|6.7
|18
|61
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|3.8
|12
|32
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|8.4
|17
|73
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|3.4
|6
|34
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|5.2
|10
|41
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|1.5
|4
|15
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6.3
|10
|54
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|4.4
|11
|34
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|6.5
|13
|65
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|2.3
|6
|13
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|14.8
|8
|64
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|17.9
|18
|93
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|19.1
|11
|36
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|10.8
|11
|36
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|10.1
|12
|41
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|3.3
|9
|33
|0
|0
