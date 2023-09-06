The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will meet on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 152 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 569 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.431 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (2-7) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 11 starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.

Toussaint has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.