Jordan Lyles and Touki Toussaint will each get the start when the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -125 +105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.3%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 23 of its 73 games, or 31.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 138 games with a total.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 25-46 23-30 30-55 39-63 14-22

