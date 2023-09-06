Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (44-96) and the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 6.

The Royals will give the nod to Jordan Lyles (4-15) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (2-7).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 30, or 32.3%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 26-54 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (569 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

