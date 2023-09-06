On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .273.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Suzuki is batting .476 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 67.0% of his 115 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (10.4%).

He has scored in 52 games this year (45.2%), including 10 multi-run games (8.7%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 63 .244 AVG .298 .317 OBP .367 .396 SLG .515 16 XBH 29 7 HR 9 28 RBI 27 49/20 K/BB 63/28 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings