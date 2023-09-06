Patrick Wisdom vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with an on-base percentage of .217 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with multiple hits 10 times (12.0%).
- In 21.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (39.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Other Cubs Players vs the Giants
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.174
|AVG
|.220
|.289
|OBP
|.285
|.514
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|19
|43/17
|K/BB
|59/11
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
