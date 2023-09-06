On Wednesday, Lenyn Sosa (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has four doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .190.

Sosa has had a hit in 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%), including multiple hits four times (10.8%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (13.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Sosa has driven in a run in eight games this season (21.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .188 AVG .192 .188 OBP .208 .304 SLG .404 4 XBH 5 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 18/0 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings