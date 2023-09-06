Korey Lee -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.

Kauffman Stadium

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee has a home run and three walks while hitting .103.

Twice in 10 games this season, Lee has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 .063 AVG .154 .167 OBP .214 .063 SLG .385 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings