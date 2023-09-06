On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 88 walks while batting .245.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 92nd in slugging.

In 86 of 136 games this season (63.2%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Happ has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (14.7%).

In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .235 AVG .255 .347 OBP .377 .407 SLG .430 23 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 72/41 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

