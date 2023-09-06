How to Watch the Cubs vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 168 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago is 13th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (708 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs are sending Jordan Wicks (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Wicks will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Lyon Richardson
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|W 15-7
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carson Spiers
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Ryan Walker
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Alex Wood
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Slade Cecconi
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
