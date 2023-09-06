Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 168 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago is 13th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (708 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Jordan Wicks (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Wicks will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland

