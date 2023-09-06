LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will take the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Jordan Wicks, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Giants have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs are 44-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.5% of those games).

Chicago has a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Chicago has played in 139 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-63-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-31 36-33 33-29 42-35 52-43 23-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.