The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Giants.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Morel has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (53 of 89), with multiple hits 17 times (19.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (22.5%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.6% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this year (46.1%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Giants

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 44
.247 AVG .242
.292 OBP .328
.487 SLG .484
17 XBH 18
10 HR 10
39 RBI 23
60/11 K/BB 55/18
3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wood makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.35 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.