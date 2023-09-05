The Chicago White Sox (53-85) carry a four-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Kansas City Royals (43-96), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals and Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (8-10, 5.15 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (6-7, 4.98 ERA)

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.98 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Cease is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Cease will try to record his 23rd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dylan Cease vs. Royals

He will take the mound against a Royals team that is batting .243 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .396 (23rd in the league) with 136 total home runs (25th in MLB play).

Cease has a 12.6 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Royals this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .409 batting average over one appearance.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-10) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Aug. 26, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.15, a 2.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.395 in 26 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 26 starts this season.

Singer has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 47th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Brady Singer vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 563 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 149 home runs, 20th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 5-for-22 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings this season.

