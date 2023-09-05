White Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 5
Tuesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (43-96) and the Chicago White Sox (53-85) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 5.
The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (8-10, 5.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98 ERA).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 32.6%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a mark of 26-53 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (563 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 30
|@ Orioles
|W 10-5
|Dylan Cease vs Kyle Gibson
|September 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 2
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|September 3
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Tarik Skubal
|September 4
|@ Royals
|L 12-1
|Jesse Scholtens vs Cole Ragans
|September 5
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
|September 6
|@ Royals
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|September 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Tarik Skubal
|September 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs TBA
|September 11
|Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Brady Singer
