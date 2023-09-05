Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Green Bay Packers are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.
- Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in ), and it gave up 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last year the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.
- Green Bay had five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).
- The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.
Packers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Also, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.
- Click here to read about Jones' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- Should you draft Dillon in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Is Watson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Click here to learn more about Doubs' 2023 fantasy value!
- As a tone-setter on defense, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Packers Player Futures
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6000
Odds are current as of September 5 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.