Nico Hoerner vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 128 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.0%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this season (29.7%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.294
|AVG
|.264
|.362
|OBP
|.318
|.415
|SLG
|.368
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 38 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.