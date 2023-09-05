Nick Madrigal vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nick Madrigal (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .269.
- In 59.7% of his 77 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 77 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this season (18 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.263
|AVG
|.276
|.326
|OBP
|.317
|.364
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|16
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (4-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
- In 38 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
