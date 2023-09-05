Jeimer Candelario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .257 with 37 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 43 games this year (33.1%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this season (43.1%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.258
|AVG
|.256
|.347
|OBP
|.331
|.462
|SLG
|.500
|32
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|39
|55/25
|K/BB
|62/22
|3
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Walker (4-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
- In 38 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
