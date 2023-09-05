Ian Happ and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Walker on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 121 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

In 63.7% of his games this season (86 of 135), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (11.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (55 of 135), with two or more runs 14 times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .238 AVG .255 .350 OBP .377 .414 SLG .430 23 XBH 26 9 HR 8 38 RBI 33 69/40 K/BB 62/47 5 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings