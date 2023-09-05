Gavin Sheets vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Sheets -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .210 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 43 of 94 games this season (45.7%), including seven multi-hit games (7.4%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has an RBI in 19 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 94 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.179
|AVG
|.238
|.258
|OBP
|.299
|.265
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|28/13
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
