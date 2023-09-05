On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .244.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 92 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Andrus has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .260 AVG .230 .321 OBP .296 .342 SLG .354 8 XBH 13 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 27/13 5 SB 6

