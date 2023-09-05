Eloy Jiménez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .274 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 70 of 98 games this season (71.4%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 38 games this year (38.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (38 of 98), with two or more runs three times (3.1%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.292
|AVG
|.253
|.336
|OBP
|.297
|.441
|SLG
|.447
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|24
|41/14
|K/BB
|39/11
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
