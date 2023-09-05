The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .244 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 124 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 43 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (51 of 124), with two or more runs 12 times (9.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 64 .268 AVG .221 .333 OBP .323 .459 SLG .377 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 37 RBI 32 60/22 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings