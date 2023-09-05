Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will try to out-hit Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+125).

Cubs vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 43 of the 73 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 17-9 (65.4%).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-63-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 36-33 33-29 41-35 51-43 23-21

