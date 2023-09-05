Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (74-64) taking on the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at 7:40 PM (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-2).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 43 (58.9%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 27-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Chicago has scored 697 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

