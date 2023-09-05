On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .254 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 85 of 127 games this season (66.9%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.4%).

In 13.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49 of 127 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 63 .261 AVG .247 .323 OBP .303 .441 SLG .402 21 XBH 23 11 HR 6 34 RBI 35 43/15 K/BB 61/16 0 SB 0

