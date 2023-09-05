Andrew Benintendi vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .370. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in 33 games this year (26.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.354
|OBP
|.320
|.396
|SLG
|.346
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|24
|43/24
|K/BB
|35/21
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (8-10) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Aug. 26, the righty went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
