The Chicago White Sox (53-84) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Kansas City Royals (42-96), at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-6).

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.

Scholtens has collected three quality starts this year.

Scholtens will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.2 frames per appearance).

In nine of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals will hand the ball to Ragans (5-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.41 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 24 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Ragans has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

