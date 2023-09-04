Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the league as of September 4.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +270
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.
- Minnesota owned the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings had an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last year.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks amassed 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
