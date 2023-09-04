Lenyn Sosa vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .186 with three doubles, five home runs and a walk.
- Sosa has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Sosa has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.188
|AVG
|.184
|.188
|OBP
|.200
|.304
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|18/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
