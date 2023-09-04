The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .259.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 80 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has had an RBI in 43 games this year (33.3%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 64 .333 AVG .256 .423 OBP .331 .533 SLG .500 6 XBH 29 1 HR 14 4 RBI 39 12/7 K/BB 62/22 2 SB 5

