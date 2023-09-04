Cody Bellinger and Wilmer Flores are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants play at Wrigley Field on Monday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (15-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 26th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 29 6.0 6 0 0 8 1 at Pirates Aug. 24 6.0 6 3 2 6 2 vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has collected 130 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.364/.552 on the year.

Bellinger will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 149 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a .282/.343/.395 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Flores has 97 hits with 21 doubles, 20 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI.

He's slashing .288/.352/.528 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

