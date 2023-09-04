In the series opener on Monday, September 4, Justin Steele will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (73-64) as they square off against the San Francisco Giants (70-67), who will answer with Logan Webb. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Giants have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-140).

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (15-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-11, 3.64 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 72 times and won 42, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 22-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (46.7%) in those games.

The Giants have a mark of 10-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.