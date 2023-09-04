LaMonte Wade Jr and Cody Bellinger will take the field when the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs meet on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 165 total home runs.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (692 total).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

The Cubs average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering six hits.

Steele is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Steele will try to build upon a 14-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks - 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Tristan Beck 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly

