Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (73-64) against the San Francisco Giants (70-67) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on September 4.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (15-3, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (9-11, 3.64 ERA).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 42 (58.3%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 33 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 692 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule