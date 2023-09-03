Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .266.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 49 .275 AVG .258 .317 OBP .301 .423 SLG .405 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings