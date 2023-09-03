On Sunday, September 3 at 2:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (62-74) visit the Chicago White Sox (53-83) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Tarik Skubal will get the ball for the Tigers, while Michael Kopech will take the hill for the White Sox.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-3, 3.93 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 13 out of the 24 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Tigers went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 11 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

