Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-83) and the Detroit Tigers (62-74) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.08 ERA).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have won in 30, or 33.3%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 11 of 36 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (560 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule