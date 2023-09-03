At +6600 as of September 3, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Packers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in ), and it surrendered 336.5 yards per game (17th) on defense.

The Packers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.

Green Bay was 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jones also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five TDs.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4500 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

