Nico Hoerner vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .297 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Carson Spiers) at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- In 73.0% of his 126 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 126), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.299
|AVG
|.262
|.367
|OBP
|.314
|.422
|SLG
|.363
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|40/18
|18
|SB
|16
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
