On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this year (45 of 75), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 75 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 17 games this year (22.7%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 24 of 75 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .270 AVG .270 .333 OBP .314 .374 SLG .351 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings