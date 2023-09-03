Kayla McBride and the Phoenix Mercury will battle when the Minnesota Lynx (18-19) meet the Mercury (9-27) at Target Center on Sunday, September 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

In Minnesota's last game, it defeated Atlanta 91-85. The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier, who finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks, and McBride, with 20 points. With Brittney Griner leading the team with 15 points and three blocks, Phoenix ended up losing to Connecticut 84-74 in their last game.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-185 to win)

Lynx (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)

Mercury (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)

Lynx (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Lynx Season Stats

The Lynx's defense ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 85.1 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more consistent, putting up 80.0 points per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Minnesota is averaging 34.3 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 35.2 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

So far this year, the Lynx rank seventh in the league in assists, delivering 19.2 per game.

With 13.4 turnovers per game, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA. It forces 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Lynx rank third-worst in the WNBA with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 6.7 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Minnesota has found it difficult to stop three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 8.9 treys allowed per game. It ranks eighth by allowing a 35.1% three-point percentage to opponents this season.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Lynx's offense has been slightly better at home, where they score 80.5 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 79.6 per game. Defensively, they have been worse at home, where they surrender 87.4 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to average 82.6 per game.

Minnesota rebounds better at home than on the road (34.5 RPG at home, 34.1 on the road), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (35.5 at home, 34.9 on the road).

On average, the Lynx rack up more assists at home than on the road (19.8 at home, 18.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Minnesota commit fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than on the road (13.5). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (12.8).

The Lynx knock down 0.3 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.9).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (31.8% in home games compared to 32.7% on the road).

This year, Minnesota averages 8.8 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 9.1 on the road (allowing 35.7% shooting from distance in home games compared to 34.5% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been favored on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 7-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Lynx have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

Against the spread, Minnesota is 19-17-0 this year.

Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lynx a 64.9% chance to win.

